Ride Out The Next Market Storm With National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI), Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

The shares of National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on February 05, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $94 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Health Investors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Market Perform the NHI stock while also putting a $82 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that NHI is Underweight in its latest report on December 20, 2017. CapitalOne thinks that NHI is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $72.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $47.75 while ending the day at $49.52. During the trading session, a total of 729514.0 shares were traded which represents a -98.19% decline from the average session volume which is 368090.0 shares. NHI had ended its last session trading at $52.28. National Health Investors Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.35, with a beta of 0.76. NHI 52-week low price stands at $31.37 while its 52-week high price is $91.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.09%. National Health Investors Inc. has the potential to record 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 18, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.19 and traded between $0.122 and $0.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCEP’s 50-day SMA is 1.8469 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2344. The stock has a high of $0.88 for the year while the low is $0.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 241463.74 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.60%, as 286,376 NHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.14% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 603.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Advisors, Inc. (Oklahoma) bought more MCEP shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Advisors, Inc. (Oklahoma) purchasing 20,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 98,134 shares of MCEP, with a total valuation of $20,608.

Similarly, CWM LLC decreased its Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 40,300 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP which are valued at $8,463. Following these latest developments, around 19.06% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.