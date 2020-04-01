Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

The shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nabors Industries Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. Tudor Pickering was of a view that NBR is Hold in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that NBR is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.62.

The shares of the company added by 4.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.3901 while ending the day at $0.39. During the trading session, a total of 7.38 million shares were traded which represents a 24.83% incline from the average session volume which is 9.82 million shares. NBR had ended its last session trading at $0.37. Nabors Industries Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 NBR 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $4.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nabors Industries Ltd. generated 435.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Nabors Industries Ltd. has the potential to record -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Credit Suisse also rated UNM as Initiated on July 10, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that UNM could surge by 43.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.83% to reach $26.80/share. It started the day trading at $16.19 and traded between $14.80 and $15.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNM’s 50-day SMA is 22.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.90. The stock has a high of $38.00 for the year while the low is $9.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.19%, as 7.12M NBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.53% of Unum Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UNM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 942,815 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,964,576 shares of UNM, with a total valuation of $581,924,267. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more UNM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $431,680,174 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Unum Group shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,043,128 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -119,445 shares of Unum Group which are valued at $280,725,314. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Unum Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 55,664 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,132,914 shares and is now valued at $236,198,225. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Unum Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.