Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE), TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

The shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $10 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Overweight the APLE stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. CapitalOne was of a view that APLE is Equal Weight in its latest report on June 25, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that APLE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.22.

The shares of the company added by 4.68% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.55 while ending the day at $9.17. During the trading session, a total of 4.18 million shares were traded which represents a -29.02% decline from the average session volume which is 3.24 million shares. APLE had ended its last session trading at $8.76. APLE 52-week low price stands at $4.48 while its 52-week high price is $16.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.75%. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has the potential to record 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. B. Riley FBR also rated TTI as Downgrade on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $1.25 suggesting that TTI could surge by 81.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.38% to reach $1.70/share. It started the day trading at $0.3394 and traded between $0.31 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTI’s 50-day SMA is 1.0536 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5120. The stock has a high of $2.58 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.98%, as 2.29M APLE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 779.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 729,045 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,483,637 shares of TTI, with a total valuation of $23,289,383. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more TTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,708,471 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its TETRA Technologies Inc. shares by 6.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,823,126 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 442,913 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. which are valued at $9,857,139. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TETRA Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 802,857 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,501,079 shares and is now valued at $9,451,360. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.