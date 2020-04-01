Ride Out The Next Market Storm With AECOM (NYSE:ACM), Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

The shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $49 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AECOM, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Barclays was of a view that ACM is Overweight in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Argus thinks that ACM is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.10.

The shares of the company added by 4.44% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $27.65 while ending the day at $29.85. During the trading session, a total of 5.4 million shares were traded which represents a -127.0% decline from the average session volume which is 2.38 million shares. ACM had ended its last session trading at $28.58. AECOM debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ACM 52-week low price stands at $21.76 while its 52-week high price is $52.40.

The AECOM generated 725.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. AECOM has the potential to record 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.51% to reach $80.56/share. It started the day trading at $7.72 and traded between $7.19 and $7.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBS’s 50-day SMA is 12.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.93. The stock has a high of $15.40 for the year while the low is $5.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.88%, as 3.39M ACM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.00% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.64, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more SBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 224,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,981,845 shares of SBS, with a total valuation of $117,033,440. AQR Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more SBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $111,579,747 worth of shares.

Similarly, Impax Asset Management Ltd. increased its Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares by 31.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,756,603 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,849,498 shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP which are valued at $101,068,537. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda. increased its Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,282,556 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,509,116 shares and is now valued at $58,753,781. Following these latest developments, around 41.50% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.