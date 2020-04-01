Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO), Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

The shares of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 10, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TiVo Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on August 27, 2018, to Buy the TIVO stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $19.50. The stock was given Buy rating by BWS Financial in its report released on February 28, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that TIVO is Buy in its latest report on February 02, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that TIVO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.85.

The shares of the company added by 5.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.50 while ending the day at $7.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -18.32% decline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. TIVO had ended its last session trading at $6.73. TiVo Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 TIVO 52-week low price stands at $4.16 while its 52-week high price is $9.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TiVo Corporation generated 373.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 91.18%. TiVo Corporation has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) is now rated as Hold. Citigroup also rated PODD as Initiated on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $220 suggesting that PODD could surge by 11.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $174.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.10% to reach $186.75/share. It started the day trading at $176.95 and traded between $163.53 and $165.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PODD’s 50-day SMA is 183.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 160.84. The stock has a high of $219.85 for the year while the low is $80.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.78%, as 3.83M TIVO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.15% of Insulet Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 890.75, while the P/B ratio is 135.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 679.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PODD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 216,232 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,067,665 shares of PODD, with a total valuation of $1,722,584,320. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more PODD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,269,776,767 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Insulet Corporation shares by 3.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,519,344 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 167,412 shares of Insulet Corporation which are valued at $1,048,509,780. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Insulet Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 760,721 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,998,290 shares and is now valued at $759,555,151. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Insulet Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.