Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED), American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

The shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $6 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sharps Compliance Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 24, 2019, to Buy the SMED stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on October 26, 2017. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Overweight rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on August 14, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. First Analysis Sec was of a view that SMED is Equal-Weight in its latest report on August 12, 2016. Barrington Research thinks that SMED is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 157.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.54.

The shares of the company added by 6.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.08 while ending the day at $7.94. During the trading session, a total of 581452.0 shares were traded which represents a -203.66% decline from the average session volume which is 191480.0 shares. SMED had ended its last session trading at $7.46. Sharps Compliance Corp. currently has a market cap of $110.92 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 126.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.60, with a beta of -0.19. Sharps Compliance Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SMED 52-week low price stands at $3.08 while its 52-week high price is $7.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sharps Compliance Corp. generated 5.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 216.67%. Sharps Compliance Corp. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $93. Morgan Stanley also rated AEP as Upgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $102 suggesting that AEP could surge by 18.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $83.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.46% to reach $98.19/share. It started the day trading at $83.49 and traded between $79.24 and $79.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEP’s 50-day SMA is 94.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 92.43. The stock has a high of $104.97 for the year while the low is $65.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.41%, as 8.24M SMED shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.70% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.61, while the P/B ratio is 2.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AEP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 364,057 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 40,183,370 shares of AEP, with a total valuation of $3,586,767,606. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,579,363,269 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Electric Power Company Inc. shares by 5.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 26,744,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,311,815 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. which are valued at $2,387,200,592. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its American Electric Power Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 634,071 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 21,849,296 shares and is now valued at $1,950,268,161. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.