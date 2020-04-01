Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY), A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

The shares of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $28 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Progyny Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Overweight the PGNY stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Citigroup was of a view that PGNY is Buy in its latest report on November 19, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.38 while ending the day at $21.19. During the trading session, a total of 533932.0 shares were traded which represents a 22.84% incline from the average session volume which is 692020.0 shares. PGNY had ended its last session trading at $22.57. PGNY 52-week low price stands at $13.29 while its 52-week high price is $36.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Progyny Inc. has the potential to record 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BWS Financial published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.29% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.34 and traded between $5.515 and $6.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATEN's 50-day SMA is 6.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.77. The stock has a high of $8.29 for the year while the low is $3.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 790264.16 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.44%, as 786,787 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.35% of A10 Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 360.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC bought more ATEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC purchasing 723,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,883,675 shares of ATEN, with a total valuation of $52,899,459. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ATEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,082,394 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its A10 Networks Inc. shares by 1.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,862,303 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -73,343 shares of A10 Networks Inc. which are valued at $25,916,053. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its A10 Networks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,983 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,686,332 shares and is now valued at $24,735,288. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of A10 Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.