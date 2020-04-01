Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO), Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

The shares of Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Patterson Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $22.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. CFRA was of a view that PDCO is Hold in its latest report on December 18, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that PDCO is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.93 while ending the day at $15.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a 16.01% incline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. PDCO had ended its last session trading at $16.34. Patterson Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.57, with a beta of 1.28. Patterson Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PDCO 52-week low price stands at $12.95 while its 52-week high price is $25.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Patterson Companies Inc. generated 106.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.28%. Patterson Companies Inc. has the potential to record 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BWS Financial published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.79% to reach $39.60/share. It started the day trading at $20.59 and traded between $18.37 and $20.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REGI’s 50-day SMA is 25.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.85. The stock has a high of $31.50 for the year while the low is $9.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.01%, as 3.61M PDCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.57% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.43, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 827.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more REGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 427,715 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,100,913 shares of REGI, with a total valuation of $161,369,149. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more REGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,672,999 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by 4.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,048,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -143,743 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. which are valued at $80,625,869. In the same vein, Parsifal Capital Management LP decreased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,016,036 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,016,036 shares and is now valued at $53,324,152. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.