Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

The shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $15 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IMAX Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $15. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that IMAX is Hold in its latest report on February 25, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that IMAX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.34.

The shares of the company added by 6.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.50 while ending the day at $9.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -19.16% decline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. IMAX had ended its last session trading at $8.53. IMAX Corporation currently has a market cap of $626.89 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 1.25. IMAX 52-week low price stands at $6.01 while its 52-week high price is $25.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The IMAX Corporation generated 109.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.56%. IMAX Corporation has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $143. Needham also rated GWRE as Initiated on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $140 suggesting that GWRE could surge by 25.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $83.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.54% to reach $106.80/share. It started the day trading at $83.01 and traded between $78.50 and $79.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GWRE’s 50-day SMA is 102.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 105.44. The stock has a high of $124.16 for the year while the low is $72.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.73%, as 5.34M IMAX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.45% of Guidewire Software Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 932.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more GWRE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -816,759 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,616,876 shares of GWRE, with a total valuation of $944,495,778. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GWRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $829,548,100 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Guidewire Software Inc. shares by 3.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,380,547 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -253,306 shares of Guidewire Software Inc. which are valued at $699,371,757. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP decreased its Guidewire Software Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 43,439 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,299,239 shares and is now valued at $471,239,587. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Guidewire Software Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.