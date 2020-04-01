Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

The shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equinor ASA, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from DNB Markets Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that EQNR is Outperform in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Goldman thinks that EQNR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.67.

The shares of the company added by 6.75% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.92 while ending the day at $12.18. During the trading session, a total of 6.35 million shares were traded which represents a -39.23% decline from the average session volume which is 4.56 million shares. EQNR had ended its last session trading at $11.41. Equinor ASA currently has a market cap of $43.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.72, with a beta of 1.19. Equinor ASA debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 EQNR 52-week low price stands at $8.41 while its 52-week high price is $23.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Equinor ASA generated 5.18 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.78%. Equinor ASA has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Robert W. Baird also rated FHN as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that FHN could surge by 48.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.39% to reach $15.75/share. It started the day trading at $8.53 and traded between $7.84 and $8.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FHN’s 50-day SMA is 13.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.27. The stock has a high of $17.42 for the year while the low is $6.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.13%, as 36.67M EQNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.94% of First Horizon National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FHN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 162,526 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,021,279 shares of FHN, with a total valuation of $413,513,649. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FHN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $389,744,779 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its First Horizon National Corporation shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,274,927 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 268,700 shares of First Horizon National Corporation which are valued at $216,944,777. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its First Horizon National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 687,552 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,042,393 shares and is now valued at $213,845,099. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of First Horizon National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.