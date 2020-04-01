Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH), BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

The shares of Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Community Health Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on November 16, 2018, to Sell the CYH stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2018. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $4.50. Goldman was of a view that CYH is Sell in its latest report on January 03, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CYH is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $4.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.255 while ending the day at $3.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a 45.93% incline from the average session volume which is 3.4 million shares. CYH had ended its last session trading at $3.58. CYH 52-week low price stands at $1.79 while its 52-week high price is $7.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Community Health Systems Inc. generated 216.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 232.5%. Community Health Systems Inc. has the potential to record -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. Raymond James also rated BBIO as Initiated on July 26, 2019, with its price target of $36 suggesting that BBIO could surge by 34.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.74% to reach $44.00/share. It started the day trading at $29.00 and traded between $26.38 and $29.00 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $48.36 for the year while the low is $14.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 71.60%, as 6.31M CYH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.72% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 882.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.07% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Viking Global Investors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,620,991 shares of BBIO, with a total valuation of $848,677,193. AIG Asset Management (U.S.) LLC meanwhile sold more BBIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $214,560,179 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,706,268 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. which are valued at $213,795,824. Following these latest developments, around 6.30% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.