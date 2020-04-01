Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO), Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

The shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apollo Global Management Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that APO is Outperform in its latest report on October 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that APO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $33.11 while ending the day at $33.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a 47.84% incline from the average session volume which is 2.87 million shares. APO had ended its last session trading at $35.45. Apollo Global Management Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.07, with a beta of 1.53. APO 52-week low price stands at $19.46 while its 52-week high price is $52.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Apollo Global Management Inc. generated 1.58 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.55%. Apollo Global Management Inc. has the potential to record 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is now rated as Buy. Goldman also rated SUM as Downgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that SUM could surge by 34.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.10% to reach $22.75/share. It started the day trading at $15.30 and traded between $11.80 and $15.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUM’s 50-day SMA is 18.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.81. The stock has a high of $25.22 for the year while the low is $7.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.87%, as 10.44M APO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.27% of Summit Materials Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.59, while the P/B ratio is 1.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SUM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 37,245 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,146,624 shares of SUM, with a total valuation of $198,265,033. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more SUM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $157,868,291 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by 4.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,536,490 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 296,799 shares of Summit Materials Inc. which are valued at $147,263,015. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 368,767 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,507,979 shares and is now valued at $107,625,910. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Summit Materials Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.