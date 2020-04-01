Mixed Analyst Attention: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

The shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viper Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Stifel was of a view that VNOM is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Goldman thinks that VNOM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.84.

The shares of the company added by 9.59% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.23 while ending the day at $6.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.75 million shares were traded which represents a -52.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. VNOM had ended its last session trading at $6.05. Viper Energy Partners LP currently has a market cap of $513.49 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.34, with a beta of 2.00. Viper Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 VNOM 52-week low price stands at $4.98 while its 52-week high price is $34.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Viper Energy Partners LP generated 3.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. Viper Energy Partners LP has the potential to record -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.20. ROTH Capital also rated MUX as Initiated on December 11, 2017, with its price target of $3.25 suggesting that MUX could surge by 75.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.05% to reach $2.70/share. It started the day trading at $0.7279 and traded between $0.65 and $0.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MUX’s 50-day SMA is 0.9859 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4412. The stock has a high of $2.14 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 41.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.43%, as 43.56M VNOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.62% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more MUX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -53.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -20,899,429 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,849,548 shares of MUX, with a total valuation of $16,064,593. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more MUX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,576,066 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its McEwen Mining Inc. shares by 5.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,540,481 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 471,409 shares of McEwen Mining Inc. which are valued at $7,686,433. In the same vein, CPMG, Inc. increased its McEwen Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,261,232 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,261,232 shares and is now valued at $6,535,109. Following these latest developments, around 20.14% of McEwen Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.