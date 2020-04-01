Mixed Analyst Attention: The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

The shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $110 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Buy the PNC stock while also putting a $178 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that PNC is Outperform in its latest report on March 06, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PNC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $142.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $94.24 while ending the day at $95.72. During the trading session, a total of 3.49 million shares were traded which represents a -23.89% decline from the average session volume which is 2.82 million shares. PNC had ended its last session trading at $100.97. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $42.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.50, with a beta of 1.26. PNC 52-week low price stands at $79.41 while its 52-week high price is $161.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.63% to reach $2.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.7499 and traded between $0.51 and $0.64 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $13.22 for the year while the low is $0.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.22%, as 3.55M PNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.80% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -86.65% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 33.32% of Sundial Growers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.