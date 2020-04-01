Mixed Analyst Attention: PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

The shares of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DZ Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $136 price target. DZ Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PepsiCo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Outperform the PEP stock while also putting a $144 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $153. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on March 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 132. Guggenheim was of a view that PEP is Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that PEP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 17, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 130.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $141.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $119.5267 while ending the day at $120.10. During the trading session, a total of 7.07 million shares were traded which represents a -9.56% decline from the average session volume which is 6.45 million shares. PEP had ended its last session trading at $125.48. PepsiCo Inc. currently has a market cap of $166.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.13, with a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PEP 52-week low price stands at $101.42 while its 52-week high price is $147.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PepsiCo Inc. generated 5.51 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.1%. PepsiCo Inc. has the potential to record 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.42% to reach $51.75/share. It started the day trading at $42.4128 and traded between $38.51 and $39.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CWST’s 50-day SMA is 48.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.01. The stock has a high of $56.14 for the year while the low is $32.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.69%, as 1.34M PEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.96% of Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 60.00, while the P/B ratio is 15.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 373.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wells Capital Management, Inc. bought more CWST shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wells Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 33,572 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,266,766 shares of CWST, with a total valuation of $158,274,813. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CWST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,193,741 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares by 8.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,532,599 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -226,701 shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. which are valued at $122,704,422. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 152,715 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,448,432 shares and is now valued at $118,626,530. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Casella Waste Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.