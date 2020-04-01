Mixed Analyst Attention: Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG)

The shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $32 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Penn National Gaming Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Hold the PENN stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $25. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PENN is Overweight in its latest report on May 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PENN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 237.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.95.

The shares of the company added by 8.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.78 while ending the day at $12.65. During the trading session, a total of 9.32 million shares were traded which represents a -51.59% decline from the average session volume which is 6.15 million shares. PENN had ended its last session trading at $11.66. Penn National Gaming Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.91, with a beta of 2.11. Penn National Gaming Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PENN 52-week low price stands at $3.75 while its 52-week high price is $39.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.80 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Penn National Gaming Inc. generated 437.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 143.75%. Penn National Gaming Inc. has the potential to record 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on December 19, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $7.95 and traded between $7.30 and $7.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NG’s 50-day SMA is 8.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.23. The stock has a high of $9.80 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.83%, as 12.68M PENN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.30% of NovaGold Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more NG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 33,854 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,509,033 shares of NG, with a total valuation of $195,582,083.

Similarly, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its NovaGold Resources Inc. shares by 3.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,736,125 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 508,253 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. which are valued at $109,614,278. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NovaGold Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 150,052 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,087,142 shares and is now valued at $80,495,393. Following these latest developments, around 23.80% of NovaGold Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.