Mixed Analyst Attention: MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP), Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

The shares of MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MEI Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on July 27, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on July 13, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Wedbush was of a view that MEIP is Neutral in its latest report on April 18, 2016. ROTH Capital thinks that MEIP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 23, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.20.

The shares of the company added by 11.81% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.45 while ending the day at $1.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a -213.9% decline from the average session volume which is 609790.0 shares. MEIP had ended its last session trading at $1.44. MEI Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.70 MEIP 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $3.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MEI Pharma Inc. generated 8.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. MEI Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.02% to reach $44.98/share. It started the day trading at $38.64 and traded between $36.51 and $38.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTS’s 50-day SMA is 40.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.82. The stock has a high of $44.72 for the year while the low is $28.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 63.19%, as 5.29M MEIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of Fortis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.33, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 562.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.93% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.52% of Fortis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.