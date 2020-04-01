Mixed Analyst Attention: Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

The shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Danske Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Danske Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golden Ocean Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nordea Markets when it published its report on August 18, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on June 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. JP Morgan was of a view that GOGL is Overweight in its latest report on April 07, 2017. DNB Markets thinks that GOGL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.55.

The shares of the company added by 9.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.02 while ending the day at $3.13. During the trading session, a total of 519562.0 shares were traded which represents a -52.91% decline from the average session volume which is 339790.0 shares. GOGL had ended its last session trading at $2.87. Golden Ocean Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GOGL 52-week low price stands at $2.52 while its 52-week high price is $6.92.

The Golden Ocean Group Limited generated 104.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 271.43%.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Deutsche Bank also rated CPRI as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that CPRI could surge by 68.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.09% to reach $34.65/share. It started the day trading at $11.59 and traded between $10.61 and $10.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPRI’s 50-day SMA is 23.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.15. The stock has a high of $50.00 for the year while the low is $5.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.02%, as 14.26M GOGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.09% of Capri Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.73, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CPRI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 19,888 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,472,361 shares of CPRI, with a total valuation of $399,496,361. Eminence Capital LP meanwhile sold more CPRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $326,012,073 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Capri Holdings Limited shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,493,340 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -100,817 shares of Capri Holdings Limited which are valued at $270,938,039. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Capri Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 198,482 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,593,844 shares and is now valued at $196,073,052. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Capri Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.