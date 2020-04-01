Mixed Analyst Attention: CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM), Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)

The shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CNX Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Equal Weight the CNXM stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $14. Robert W. Baird was of a view that CNXM is Neutral in its latest report on March 07, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that CNXM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.48.

The shares of the company added by 15.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.02 while ending the day at $8.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a 9.68% incline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. CNXM had ended its last session trading at $7.04. CNX Midstream Partners LP currently has a market cap of $815.02 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.71, with a beta of 1.48. CNX Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CNXM 52-week low price stands at $5.20 while its 52-week high price is $16.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CNX Midstream Partners LP generated 31000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.16%. CNX Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. BTIG Research also rated LMNX as Initiated on January 05, 2018, with its price target of $24 suggesting that LMNX could down by -14.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.20% to reach $24.00/share. It started the day trading at $27.97 and traded between $26.33 and $27.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LMNX’s 50-day SMA is 24.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.92. The stock has a high of $30.90 for the year while the low is $17.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.46%, as 1.74M CNXM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.07% of Luminex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 415.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 33.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LMNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 301,370 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,578,627 shares of LMNX, with a total valuation of $162,886,805. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LMNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $105,618,039 worth of shares.

Similarly, RGM Capital LLC increased its Luminex Corporation shares by 5.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,543,106 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 180,543 shares of Luminex Corporation which are valued at $87,727,305. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Luminex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 74,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,295,442 shares and is now valued at $56,835,144. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Luminex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.