Mixed Analyst Attention: Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

The shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cenovus Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CVE is Buy in its latest report on September 26, 2019. Goldman thinks that CVE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.07.

The shares of the company added by 18.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.80 while ending the day at $2.02. During the trading session, a total of 15.4 million shares were traded which represents a -117.25% decline from the average session volume which is 7.09 million shares. CVE had ended its last session trading at $1.71. Cenovus Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CVE 52-week low price stands at $1.41 while its 52-week high price is $10.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cenovus Energy Inc. generated 140.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Cenovus Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.50. Wells Fargo also rated TEX as Downgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $28 suggesting that TEX could surge by 37.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.36% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.58 and traded between $13.59 and $14.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEX’s 50-day SMA is 21.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.33. The stock has a high of $34.67 for the year while the low is $12.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.84%, as 4.43M CVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.52% of Terex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.89, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 942.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 309,438 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,260,509 shares of TEX, with a total valuation of $159,803,803. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $152,222,018 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Terex Corporation shares by 24.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,511,045 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 874,186 shares of Terex Corporation which are valued at $99,288,100. In the same vein, TIAA-CREF Investment Management L… increased its Terex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 832,475 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,418,850 shares and is now valued at $75,248,889. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Terex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.