Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

The shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $65 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of V.F. Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on January 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that VFC is Hold in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Wedbush thinks that VFC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $84.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $53.74 while ending the day at $54.08. During the trading session, a total of 3.24 million shares were traded which represents a 3.25% incline from the average session volume which is 3.35 million shares. VFC had ended its last session trading at $59.75. V.F. Corporation currently has a market cap of $22.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.33, with a beta of 1.22. V.F. Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 VFC 52-week low price stands at $45.07 while its 52-week high price is $100.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The V.F. Corporation generated 583.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.22%. V.F. Corporation has the potential to record 3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.93% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $34.53 and traded between $31.68 and $33.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPP’s 50-day SMA is 50.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.37. The stock has a high of $70.80 for the year while the low is $27.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 583794.59 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.25%, as 702,013 VFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.30% of WPP plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 269.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management B… sold more WPP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management B… selling -39,544 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 981,565 shares of WPP, with a total valuation of $47,389,958. Morningstar Investment Services L… meanwhile sold more WPP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,897,870 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Trust Advisors LP increased its WPP plc shares by 5.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 695,032 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,344 shares of WPP plc which are valued at $33,556,145. In the same vein, Patient Capital Management, Inc. increased its WPP plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 29,845 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 674,161 shares and is now valued at $32,548,493. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of WPP plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.