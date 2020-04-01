Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

The shares of TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $15 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TTM Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on December 13, 2019, to Overweight the TTMI stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $17.75. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Needham was of a view that TTMI is Hold in its latest report on May 07, 2019. Cross Research thinks that TTMI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.14.

The shares of the company added by 4.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.81 while ending the day at $10.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a 0.35% incline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. TTMI had ended its last session trading at $9.91. TTM Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.09, with a beta of 2.25. TTM Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 TTMI 52-week low price stands at $8.06 while its 52-week high price is $16.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TTM Technologies Inc. generated 400.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 114.29%. TTM Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on March 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.30. H.C. Wainwright also rated OPGN as Reiterated on February 07, 2018, with its price target of $9 suggesting that OPGN could surge by 49.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.56% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.70 and traded between $2.35 and $2.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPGN’s 50-day SMA is 2.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.02. The stock has a high of $15.20 for the year while the low is $0.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 600961.86 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.05%, as 685,397 TTMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.13% of OpGen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 117.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.98% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more OPGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $231,157 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.16% of OpGen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.