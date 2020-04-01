Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU), Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

The shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by National Bank Financial in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. National Bank Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TELUS Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TU is Overweight in its latest report on April 30, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that TU is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.99.

The shares of the company added by 4.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.89 while ending the day at $15.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -12.8% decline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. TU had ended its last session trading at $15.16. TELUS Corporation currently has a market cap of $20.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.28, with a beta of 0.78. TELUS Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TU 52-week low price stands at $13.54 while its 52-week high price is $20.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TELUS Corporation generated 403.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.0%. TELUS Corporation has the potential to record 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.87% to reach $29.40/share. It started the day trading at $14.78 and traded between $13.515 and $13.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UCTT’s 50-day SMA is 20.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.15. The stock has a high of $30.00 for the year while the low is $10.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.75%, as 3.31M TU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.54% of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 552.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more UCTT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 76,824 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,688,668 shares of UCTT, with a total valuation of $118,950,048. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more UCTT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,459,215 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares by 1.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,624,425 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,692 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. which are valued at $54,876,727. In the same vein, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… increased its Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 437,323 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,871,171 shares and is now valued at $39,126,186. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.