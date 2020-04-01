Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.67% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.66 while ending the day at $0.68. During the trading session, a total of 611936.0 shares were traded which represents a 10.35% incline from the average session volume which is 682580.0 shares. PHUN had ended its last session trading at $0.81. Phunware Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PHUN 52-week low price stands at $0.58 while its 52-week high price is $15.95.

The Phunware Inc. generated 276000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.26% to reach $12.95/share. It started the day trading at $6.03 and traded between $5.48 and $5.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TV’s 50-day SMA is 9.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.90. The stock has a high of $12.60 for the year while the low is $4.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.14%, as 1.53M PHUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.38% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.25, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more TV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -3,395,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 66,852,520 shares of TV, with a total valuation of $628,413,688. Harris Associates LP meanwhile bought more TV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $611,603,743 worth of shares.

Similarly, FPR Partners LLC increased its Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 39,326,309 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,627 shares of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. which are valued at $369,667,305. Following these latest developments, around 27.70% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.