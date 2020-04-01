Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

The shares of Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $240 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Paycom Software Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Outperform the PAYC stock while also putting a $325 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $278. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 262. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that PAYC is Overweight in its latest report on September 25, 2019. Mizuho thinks that PAYC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $281.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $198.63 while ending the day at $202.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a 10.21% incline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. PAYC had ended its last session trading at $213.12. Paycom Software Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 65.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.59, with a beta of 1.33. Paycom Software Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 PAYC 52-week low price stands at $173.65 while its 52-week high price is $342.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Paycom Software Inc. generated 133.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.13%. Paycom Software Inc. has the potential to record 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -54.29% to reach $1.07/share. It started the day trading at $0.16 and traded between $0.13 and $0.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHIP’s 50-day SMA is 0.2947 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4957. The stock has a high of $5.25 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 348319.25 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 45.53%, as 506,909 PAYC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.50% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 871.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Verition Fund Management LLC sold more SHIP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -46.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Verition Fund Management LLC selling -305,870 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 350,000 shares of SHIP, with a total valuation of $88,200. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more SHIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $55,745 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sabby Capital LLC decreased its Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares by 95.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 49,999 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,160,100 shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. which are valued at $12,600. Following these latest developments, around 59.60% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.