Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR), Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

The shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $18 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ladder Capital Corp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2018. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on March 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LADR is Buy in its latest report on January 16, 2018. FBR & Co. thinks that LADR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 05, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.65 while ending the day at $4.74. During the trading session, a total of 4.15 million shares were traded which represents a -151.43% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. LADR had ended its last session trading at $5.44. Ladder Capital Corp currently has a market cap of $615.68 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.82, with a beta of 1.69. LADR 52-week low price stands at $2.65 while its 52-week high price is $18.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.32%. Ladder Capital Corp has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Stifel also rated REYN as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $38 suggesting that REYN could surge by 13.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.46% to reach $33.88/share. It started the day trading at $29.65 and traded between $27.142 and $29.17 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $31.99 for the year while the low is $21.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 431430.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.34%, as 458,783 LADR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.85% of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.12%.

Following these latest developments, around 74.10% of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.