Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS), Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

The shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $40 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Glaukos Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Neutral the GKOS stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $65. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GKOS is Underperform in its latest report on September 30, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that GKOS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $49.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $30.34 while ending the day at $30.86. During the trading session, a total of 728886.0 shares were traded which represents a 20.27% incline from the average session volume which is 914230.0 shares. GKOS had ended its last session trading at $33.36. Glaukos Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 350.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 43.84, with a beta of 1.67. Glaukos Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 GKOS 52-week low price stands at $23.31 while its 52-week high price is $84.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Glaukos Corporation generated 62.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Glaukos Corporation has the potential to record -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.49% to reach $21.66/share. It started the day trading at $16.29 and traded between $14.67 and $15.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMC’s 50-day SMA is 18.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.69. The stock has a high of $24.04 for the year while the low is $10.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.70%, as 9.57M GKOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.17% of Commercial Metals Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.09, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 218,755 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,740,654 shares of CMC, with a total valuation of $232,644,342. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $218,744,976 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Commercial Metals Company shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,857,794 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -51,175 shares of Commercial Metals Company which are valued at $180,003,318. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its Commercial Metals Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 82,480 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,139,767 shares and is now valued at $93,852,145. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Commercial Metals Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.