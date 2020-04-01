Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE:DSS)

The shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $40 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fate Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Market Perform the FATE stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on December 30, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $33. SunTrust was of a view that FATE is Buy in its latest report on November 12, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that FATE is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $37.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.92 while ending the day at $22.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -23.81% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. FATE had ended its last session trading at $23.16. Fate Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.20 FATE 52-week low price stands at $12.59 while its 52-week high price is $32.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fate Therapeutics Inc. generated 99.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.92%. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dawson James published a research note on July 22, 2013 where it informed investors and clients that Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE:DSS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.64% to reach $1.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.23 and traded between $0.20 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DSS’s 50-day SMA is 0.2308 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3362. The stock has a high of $1.43 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 420523.15 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.85%, as 349,665 FATE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.96% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DSS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -43,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 374,691 shares of DSS, with a total valuation of $89,926.

Similarly, LPL Financial LLC decreased its Document Security Systems Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 41,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Document Security Systems Inc. which are valued at $10,062. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Document Security Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,100 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 30,379 shares and is now valued at $7,291. Following these latest developments, around 21.80% of Document Security Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.