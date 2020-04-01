Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

The shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $35 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Outperform the DKS stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Consumer Edge Research Markets when it published its report on December 27, 2019. That day the Consumer Edge Research set price target on the stock to $49. Barclays was of a view that DKS is Overweight in its latest report on November 27, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that DKS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.97% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.01 while ending the day at $21.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a 7.9% incline from the average session volume which is 2.14 million shares. DKS had ended its last session trading at $22.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 DKS 52-week low price stands at $13.46 while its 52-week high price is $49.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. generated 69.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. has the potential to record 3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Robert W. Baird also rated FITB as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that FITB could surge by 48.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.40% to reach $28.72/share. It started the day trading at $15.86 and traded between $14.73 and $14.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FITB’s 50-day SMA is 23.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.25. The stock has a high of $31.64 for the year while the low is $11.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.33%, as 12.29M DKS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.73% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.42, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more FITB shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 4,290,787 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 71,361,962 shares of FITB, with a total valuation of $1,741,231,873. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FITB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,478,944,219 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Fifth Third Bancorp shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,339,705 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -292,158 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp which are valued at $837,888,802. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Fifth Third Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 770,007 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 34,114,270 shares and is now valued at $832,388,188. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Fifth Third Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.