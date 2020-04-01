Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

The shares of American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $11 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Finance Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Neutral the AFIN stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.63% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.66 while ending the day at $6.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a -117.35% decline from the average session volume which is 635470.0 shares. AFIN had ended its last session trading at $6.84. AFIN 52-week low price stands at $4.20 while its 52-week high price is $15.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.17%. American Finance Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) is now rated as Equal-Weight. It started the day trading at $13.51 and traded between $12.50 and $13.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AQN’s 50-day SMA is 14.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.70. The stock has a high of $16.85 for the year while the low is $9.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.12%, as 2.93M AFIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.62% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.16, while the P/B ratio is 2.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 966.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.19% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.37% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.