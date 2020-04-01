Is There A Value in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) And Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

The shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2018. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Compass Point in its report released on February 29, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Compass Point was of a view that TPRE is Buy in its latest report on September 02, 2015. Compass Point thinks that TPRE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.14 while ending the day at $7.41. During the trading session, a total of 713394.0 shares were traded which represents a -34.71% decline from the average session volume which is 529590.0 shares. TPRE had ended its last session trading at $7.75. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. currently has a market cap of $722.03 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.23, with a beta of 1.13. TPRE 52-week low price stands at $5.64 while its 52-week high price is $11.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -346.87%. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has the potential to record 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on February 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.96% to reach $22.25/share. It started the day trading at $12.30 and traded between $11.00 and $11.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALEX’s 50-day SMA is 18.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.72. The stock has a high of $25.51 for the year while the low is $8.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.05%, as 1.53M TPRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.24% of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 790.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 47,353 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,061,810 shares of ALEX, with a total valuation of $189,162,028. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ALEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $141,439,563 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Alexander & Baldwin Inc. shares by 1.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,211,547 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 65,370 shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. which are valued at $79,177,084. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Alexander & Baldwin Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,066,088 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,657,255 shares and is now valued at $68,756,394. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.