Is There A Value in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) And The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)

The shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quotient Technology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2019, to Underweight the QUOT stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2019. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $14. First Analysis Sec was of a view that QUOT is Strong Buy in its latest report on November 07, 2019. First Analysis Sec thinks that QUOT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.40 while ending the day at $6.50. During the trading session, a total of 979754.0 shares were traded which represents a -98.71% decline from the average session volume which is 493050.0 shares. QUOT had ended its last session trading at $6.81. Quotient Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 QUOT 52-week low price stands at $4.55 while its 52-week high price is $11.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quotient Technology Inc. generated 224.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%. Quotient Technology Inc. has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Jefferies also rated HHC as Initiated on July 02, 2018, with its price target of $170 suggesting that HHC could surge by 59.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.89% to reach $126.00/share. It started the day trading at $56.805 and traded between $49.24 and $50.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HHC’s 50-day SMA is 100.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 116.61. The stock has a high of $135.42 for the year while the low is $35.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.12%, as 1.22M QUOT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of The Howard Hughes Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 320.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 89,627 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,952,033 shares of HHC, with a total valuation of $642,105,320. Caledonia (Private) Investments P… meanwhile sold more HHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $257,368,453 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its The Howard Hughes Corporation shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,301,755 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,318 shares of The Howard Hughes Corporation which are valued at $248,313,329. In the same vein, Pershing Square Capital Managemen… increased its The Howard Hughes Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,002,596 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,197,389 shares and is now valued at $237,054,325. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of The Howard Hughes Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.