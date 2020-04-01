Is There A Value in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) And Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

The shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2019, to Buy the MRNS stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Outperform rating by Leerink Partners in its report released on February 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that MRNS is Overweight in its latest report on July 02, 2018. Mizuho thinks that MRNS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.51.

The shares of the company added by 9.73% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.7801 while ending the day at $2.03. During the trading session, a total of 675743.0 shares were traded which represents a 43.69% incline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. MRNS had ended its last session trading at $1.85. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.70 MRNS 52-week low price stands at $0.77 while its 52-week high price is $5.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 90.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.69%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $175. Even though the stock has been trading at $180.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.01% to reach $207.11/share. It started the day trading at $179.58 and traded between $171.9193 and $173.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTAS’s 50-day SMA is 257.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 258.79. The stock has a high of $304.81 for the year while the low is $154.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.58%, as 2.41M MRNS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.74% of Cintas Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.99, while the P/B ratio is 5.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 779.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CTAS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -113,922 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,094,261 shares of CTAS, with a total valuation of $2,692,543,179. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CTAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,167,874,144 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Cintas Corporation shares by 0.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,864,015 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,160 shares of Cintas Corporation which are valued at $1,030,687,361. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cintas Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 109,542 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,335,175 shares and is now valued at $889,624,580. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Cintas Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.