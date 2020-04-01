Is There A Value in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) And SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)

The shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by CJS Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. CJS Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Hold the LEG stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. Gabelli & Co was of a view that LEG is Hold in its latest report on February 06, 2019. Raymond James thinks that LEG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $49.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $26.4107 while ending the day at $26.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -17.43% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. LEG had ended its last session trading at $28.07. Leggett & Platt Incorporated currently has a market cap of $3.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.08, with a beta of 1.35. Leggett & Platt Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LEG 52-week low price stands at $22.03 while its 52-week high price is $55.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Leggett & Platt Incorporated generated 247.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.94%. Leggett & Platt Incorporated has the potential to record 2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 04, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Singular Research also rated SPCB as Initiated on March 31, 2015, with its price target of $13.25 suggesting that SPCB could surge by 63.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.81% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.04 and traded between $0.761 and $0.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPCB’s 50-day SMA is 0.5669 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7722. The stock has a high of $1.91 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 42669.59 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.66%, as 54,472 LEG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.47% of SuperCom Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 142.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 52.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resou… bought more SPCB shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resou… purchasing 9,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 194,670 shares of SPCB, with a total valuation of $107,069.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its SuperCom Ltd. shares by 96.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 66,830 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 32,900 shares of SuperCom Ltd. which are valued at $36,757. Following these latest developments, around 16.80% of SuperCom Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.