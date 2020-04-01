Is There A Value in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) And Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

The shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CRH plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. Barclays was of a view that CRH is Equal Weight in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Berenberg thinks that CRH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.40.

The shares of the company added by 4.93% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.89 while ending the day at $26.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.88 million shares were traded which represents a -67.56% decline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. CRH had ended its last session trading at $25.58. CRH plc currently has a market cap of $21.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.84, with a beta of 1.04. CRH plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CRH 52-week low price stands at $17.73 while its 52-week high price is $40.88.

The CRH plc generated 4.21 billion in revenue during the last quarter. CRH plc has the potential to record 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $190. JP Morgan also rated ARE as Upgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $169 suggesting that ARE could surge by 22.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $144.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.25% to reach $177.11/share. It started the day trading at $142.74 and traded between $133.02 and $137.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARE’s 50-day SMA is 155.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 153.53. The stock has a high of $175.74 for the year while the low is $109.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.48%, as 6.58M CRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.43% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ARE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 244,804 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,630,324 shares of ARE, with a total valuation of $2,829,573,609. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ARE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,156,646,696 worth of shares.

Similarly, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares by 13.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,621,832 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 808,795 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. which are valued at $1,005,723,844. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 369,914 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,105,211 shares and is now valued at $927,259,447. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.