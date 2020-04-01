Is There A Value in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) And Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

The shares of Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on June 25, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $31 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Athenex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on May 02, 2019, to Outperform the ATNX stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $20. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that ATNX is Buy in its latest report on October 25, 2018. Needham thinks that ATNX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.80% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.41 while ending the day at $7.74. During the trading session, a total of 517150.0 shares were traded which represents a 23.93% incline from the average session volume which is 679820.0 shares. ATNX had ended its last session trading at $8.13. Athenex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 ATNX 52-week low price stands at $5.63 while its 52-week high price is $21.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Athenex Inc. generated 127.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -89.29%. Athenex Inc. has the potential to record -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.13% to reach $10.25/share. It started the day trading at $6.36 and traded between $5.24 and $5.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRSN’s 50-day SMA is 7.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.24. The stock has a high of $9.57 for the year while the low is $1.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.07%, as 2.44M ATNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 491.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 268.99% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sarissa Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,750,000 shares of MRSN, with a total valuation of $32,475,000. VHCP Management LLC meanwhile bought more MRSN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,510,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares by 3.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,239,706 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 73,533 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $19,395,854. In the same vein, OrbiMed Advisors LLC increased its Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 182,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,073,319 shares and is now valued at $17,954,943.