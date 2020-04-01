Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)?

The shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $46 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workiva Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Underweight the WK stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2018. Raymond James was of a view that WK is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 23, 2018. SunTrust thinks that WK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $31.79 while ending the day at $32.33. During the trading session, a total of 759009.0 shares were traded which represents a -112.23% decline from the average session volume which is 357640.0 shares. WK had ended its last session trading at $34.17. Workiva Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 WK 52-week low price stands at $22.01 while its 52-week high price is $64.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Workiva Inc. generated 381.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.33%. Workiva Inc. has the potential to record -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 21.74% to reach $40.74/share. It started the day trading at $13.82 and traded between $11.49 and $13.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNQ’s 50-day SMA is 22.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.89. The stock has a high of $32.79 for the year while the low is $6.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 51.83%, as 5.78M WK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.33% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 44.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more CNQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 2,058,690 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 90,215,603 shares of CNQ, with a total valuation of $2,327,562,557. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more CNQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,127,343,152 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares by 6.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 41,204,915 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,394,420 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited which are valued at $1,063,086,807. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 103,464 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 34,542,983 shares and is now valued at $891,208,961. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.