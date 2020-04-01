Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)?

The shares of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QEP Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Equal-Weight the QEP stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Siebert Williams Shank was of a view that QEP is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that QEP is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.78.

The shares of the company added by 7.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.3109 while ending the day at $0.33. During the trading session, a total of 9.64 million shares were traded which represents a -4.9% decline from the average session volume which is 9.19 million shares. QEP had ended its last session trading at $0.31. QEP 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $8.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The QEP Resources Inc. generated 166.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.0%. QEP Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. B. Riley FBR also rated GMRE as Downgrade on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that GMRE could surge by 32.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.35% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.60 and traded between $9.34 and $10.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GMRE’s 50-day SMA is 13.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.19. The stock has a high of $15.95 for the year while the low is $6.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 822512.51 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -36.04%, as 526,079 QEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.39% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 102.22, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 451.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GMRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 54,865 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,254,194 shares of GMRE, with a total valuation of $59,431,090. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GMRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,491,133 worth of shares.

Similarly, Psagot Mutual Funds Ltd. increased its Global Medical REIT Inc. shares by 52.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 975,587 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 336,566 shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. which are valued at $13,628,950. In the same vein, PGIM, Inc. increased its Global Medical REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 954,559 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 954,559 shares and is now valued at $13,335,189. Following these latest developments, around 14.40% of Global Medical REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.