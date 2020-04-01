Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI), Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)?

The shares of Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $17 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens-Illinois Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on August 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. BofA/Merrill was of a view that OI is Neutral in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that OI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.32.

The shares of the company added by 6.60% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.58 while ending the day at $7.11. During the trading session, a total of 3.02 million shares were traded which represents a -6.06% decline from the average session volume which is 2.85 million shares. OI had ended its last session trading at $6.67. Owens-Illinois Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 17.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 OI 52-week low price stands at $4.30 while its 52-week high price is $20.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens-Illinois Inc. generated 551.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.0%. Owens-Illinois Inc. has the potential to record 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on August 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. H.C. Wainwright also rated GPL as Initiated on October 22, 2014, with its price target of $1.40 suggesting that GPL could surge by 85.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.40% to reach $2.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.33 and traded between $0.29 and $0.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4908 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6209. The stock has a high of $1.00 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.91%, as 2.88M OI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.94% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.30% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Great Panther Mining Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.