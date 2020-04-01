Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)?

The shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on April 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Citigroup was of a view that NGM is Buy in its latest report on April 29, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.59% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.13 while ending the day at $12.33. During the trading session, a total of 877554.0 shares were traded which represents a -150.44% decline from the average session volume which is 350410.0 shares. NGM had ended its last session trading at $13.20. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.90 NGM 52-week low price stands at $8.81 while its 52-week high price is $22.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. generated 245.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -404.17%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. BofA/Merrill also rated OMI as Reiterated on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that OMI could down by -76.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.06% to reach $5.17/share. It started the day trading at $9.69 and traded between $8.50 and $9.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OMI’s 50-day SMA is 6.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.51. The stock has a high of $8.94 for the year while the low is $2.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.82%, as 12.72M NGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.92% of Owens & Minor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 59.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 81.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 57.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 402,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,423,010 shares of OMI, with a total valuation of $64,359,158. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,754,196 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Owens & Minor Inc. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,047,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,026 shares of Owens & Minor Inc. which are valued at $34,471,037. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Owens & Minor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 195,781 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,138,718 shares and is now valued at $28,267,444. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Owens & Minor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.