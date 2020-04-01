Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG)?

The shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Moelis & Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Outperform the MC stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $39. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that MC is Outperform in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that MC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.83% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $27.50 while ending the day at $28.10. During the trading session, a total of 775066.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.36% decline from the average session volume which is 764650.0 shares. MC had ended its last session trading at $29.84. MC 52-week low price stands at $22.11 while its 52-week high price is $42.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.95%. Moelis & Company has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.38% to reach $27.78/share. It started the day trading at $20.78 and traded between $19.31 and $20.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSG’s 50-day SMA is 21.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.94. The stock has a high of $26.64 for the year while the low is $11.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.51%, as 10.75M MC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.19% of The Stars Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 92.82, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.32% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.89% of The Stars Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.