Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)?

The shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Micron Technology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the MU stock while also putting a $63 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on February 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. UBS was of a view that MU is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2020. Raymond James thinks that MU is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $41.91 while ending the day at $42.06. During the trading session, a total of 36.6 million shares were traded which represents a -24.22% decline from the average session volume which is 29.46 million shares. MU had ended its last session trading at $44.52. Micron Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 MU 52-week low price stands at $31.13 while its 52-week high price is $61.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Micron Technology Inc. generated 7.12 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -156.41%. Micron Technology Inc. has the potential to record 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.87% to reach $16.60/share. It started the day trading at $5.20 and traded between $4.15 and $4.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPRE’s 50-day SMA is 10.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.32. The stock has a high of $17.74 for the year while the low is $3.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.60%, as 4.86M MU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.52% of Green Plains Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 693.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GPRE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -132,450 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,179,224 shares of GPRE, with a total valuation of $62,098,896. Mangrove Partners meanwhile sold more GPRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,129,731 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Green Plains Inc. shares by 1.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,182,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -51,684 shares of Green Plains Inc. which are valued at $38,163,271. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Green Plains Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 175,486 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,944,449 shares and is now valued at $35,303,944. Following these latest developments, around 13.30% of Green Plains Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.