Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)?

The shares of Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $28 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Franklin Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Market Perform the BEN stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Standpoint Research was of a view that BEN is Accumulate in its latest report on December 23, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that BEN is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $20.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.57 while ending the day at $16.69. During the trading session, a total of 3.78 million shares were traded which represents a 34.4% incline from the average session volume which is 5.77 million shares. BEN had ended its last session trading at $17.76. BEN 52-week low price stands at $15.29 while its 52-week high price is $35.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.86%. Franklin Resources Inc. has the potential to record 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 23, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.82% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.74 and traded between $3.26 and $3.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THMO’s 50-day SMA is 4.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.96. The stock has a high of $7.80 for the year while the low is $1.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 113352.44 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.21%, as 114,724 BEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.96% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 212.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more THMO shares, increasing its portfolio by 47.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 58,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 183,261 shares of THMO, with a total valuation of $729,379. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc… meanwhile bought more THMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,610 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. which are valued at $57,404. In the same vein, Zacks Investment Management, Inc. decreased its ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,419 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,419 shares and is now valued at $41,468. Following these latest developments, around 15.07% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.