Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)?

The shares of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ferro Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $16. Buckingham Research was of a view that FOE is Buy in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Longbow thinks that FOE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.31% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.94 while ending the day at $9.36. During the trading session, a total of 966581.0 shares were traded which represents a -5.83% decline from the average session volume which is 913330.0 shares. FOE had ended its last session trading at $9.99. Ferro Corporation currently has a market cap of $794.76 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.85, with a beta of 1.96. Ferro Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 FOE 52-week low price stands at $7.97 while its 52-week high price is $18.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ferro Corporation generated 96.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.41%. Ferro Corporation has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.58% to reach $7.88/share. It started the day trading at $0.65 and traded between $0.4701 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JE’s 50-day SMA is 0.9842 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0940. The stock has a high of $4.42 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.38%, as 4.56M FOE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.77% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 678.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.05% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 44.03% of Just Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.