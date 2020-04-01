Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)?

The shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Costamare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2017. Stifel was of a view that CMRE is Hold in its latest report on February 13, 2017. Citigroup thinks that CMRE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 07, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.42.

The shares of the company added by 5.12% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.3299 while ending the day at $4.52. During the trading session, a total of 735844.0 shares were traded which represents a 29.25% incline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. CMRE had ended its last session trading at $4.30. Costamare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CMRE 52-week low price stands at $3.16 while its 52-week high price is $10.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Costamare Inc. generated 155.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.5%. Costamare Inc. has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $195. Even though the stock has been trading at $137.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.16% to reach $188.39/share. It started the day trading at $136.8491 and traded between $128.1985 and $130.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WDAY’s 50-day SMA is 166.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 177.65. The stock has a high of $226.83 for the year while the low is $107.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.07%, as 6.05M CMRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.59% of Workday Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more WDAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 117,421 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,584,772 shares of WDAY, with a total valuation of $3,912,811,749. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more WDAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,040,311,196 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Workday Inc. shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,814,926 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,407 shares of Workday Inc. which are valued at $1,700,435,930. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Workday Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 464,222 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,372,905 shares and is now valued at $1,277,355,791. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Workday Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.