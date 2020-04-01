Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)?

The shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Neutral the BLMN stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. MKM Partners was of a view that BLMN is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that BLMN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.73.

The shares of the company added by 5.31% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.78 while ending the day at $7.14. During the trading session, a total of 2.13 million shares were traded which represents a -22.59% decline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. BLMN had ended its last session trading at $6.78. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BLMN 52-week low price stands at $4.54 while its 52-week high price is $24.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Bloomin’ Brands Inc. generated 67.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -134.38%. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has the potential to record 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $52.50. Craig Hallum also rated AMD as Upgrade on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that AMD could surge by 8.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.97% to reach $49.66/share. It started the day trading at $48.53 and traded between $45.16 and $45.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMD’s 50-day SMA is 48.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.24. The stock has a high of $59.27 for the year while the low is $25.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 63.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.57%, as 67.60M BLMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.82% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 157.37, while the P/B ratio is 18.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 73.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 56.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AMD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -15,066,095 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 106,265,270 shares of AMD, with a total valuation of $4,832,944,480. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,602,563,029 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares by 8.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 55,940,883 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,332,831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. which are valued at $2,544,191,359. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 37,346,197 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 46,162,302 shares and is now valued at $2,099,461,495. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.