Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)?

The shares of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apollo Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on September 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Wells Fargo was of a view that AINV is Market Perform in its latest report on August 07, 2019. Citigroup thinks that AINV is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.96.

During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -48.4% decline from the average session volume which is 898620.0 shares. AINV had ended its last session trading at $7.22. Apollo Investment Corporation currently has a market cap of $502.88 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.45, with a beta of 1.52. AINV 52-week low price stands at $5.20 while its 52-week high price is $18.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.96%. Apollo Investment Corporation has the potential to record 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $2.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.62% to reach $12.03/share. It started the day trading at $2.70 and traded between $2.35 and $2.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBAR’s 50-day SMA is 3.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.68. The stock has a high of $12.58 for the year while the low is $2.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.87%, as 1.16M AINV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.28% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 991.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sagil Capital LLP bought more BBAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 47.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sagil Capital LLP purchasing 557,490 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,721,315 shares of BBAR, with a total valuation of $6,936,899. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BBAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,163,063 worth of shares.

Similarly, BMO Asset Managers Ltd. decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by 40.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,201,325 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -813,746 shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. which are valued at $4,841,340. In the same vein, LGM Investments Ltd. decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 972,753 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,103,825 shares and is now valued at $4,448,415. Following these latest developments, around 76.00% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.