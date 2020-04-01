Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)?

The shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $140 price target. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Entergy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Market Perform the ETR stock while also putting a $132 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $126. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 116. Morgan Stanley was of a view that ETR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 06, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that ETR is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $129.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $93.31 while ending the day at $93.97. During the trading session, a total of 2.55 million shares were traded which represents a -49.93% decline from the average session volume which is 1.7 million shares. ETR had ended its last session trading at $100.07. Entergy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 ETR 52-week low price stands at $75.19 while its 52-week high price is $135.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Entergy Corporation generated 425.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.59%. Entergy Corporation has the potential to record 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Piper Sandler also rated BSM as Downgrade on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that BSM could surge by 64.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.69% to reach $13.25/share. It started the day trading at $4.84 and traded between $4.26 and $4.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSM’s 50-day SMA is 8.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.40. The stock has a high of $18.77 for the year while the low is $4.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.76%, as 1.73M ETR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.96% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.15, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 552.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CI Investments, Inc. sold more BSM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CI Investments, Inc. selling -980,436 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,427,284 shares of BSM, with a total valuation of $74,581,463.

Similarly, ZB, NA (Private Banking) decreased its Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares by 15.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,992,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -900,771 shares of Black Stone Minerals L.P. which are valued at $44,187,041. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.