Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)?

The shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $7 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on September 19, 2019, to Hold the PLAY stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. Loop Capital was of a view that PLAY is Hold in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that PLAY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $29.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 184.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.53.

The shares of the company added by 5.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.50 while ending the day at $13.08. During the trading session, a total of 3.41 million shares were traded which represents a -67.8% decline from the average session volume which is 2.03 million shares. PLAY had ended its last session trading at $12.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. currently has a market cap of $467.74 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.02, with a beta of 1.51. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 PLAY 52-week low price stands at $4.61 while its 52-week high price is $59.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. generated 20.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -650.0%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is now rated as Hold. Nomura also rated REAL as Initiated on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that REAL could surge by 69.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.76% to reach $23.15/share. It started the day trading at $7.97 and traded between $6.81 and $7.01 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $30.05 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.82%, as 11.77M PLAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.58% of The RealReal Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more REAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 64.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 4,727,571 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,057,552 shares of REAL, with a total valuation of $168,685,152. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile sold more REAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,592,202 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The RealReal Inc. shares by 9.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,522,555 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 125,994 shares of The RealReal Inc. which are valued at $21,300,544. In the same vein, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC increased its The RealReal Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,478,406 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,245,248 shares and is now valued at $17,421,020. Following these latest developments, around 6.30% of The RealReal Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.