Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)?

The shares of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $67 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cubic Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Buy the CUB stock while also putting a $76 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on November 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 78. JP Morgan was of a view that CUB is Neutral in its latest report on November 21, 2019. SunTrust thinks that CUB is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 74.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $68.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.88% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $40.83 while ending the day at $41.31. During the trading session, a total of 619732.0 shares were traded which represents a -97.86% decline from the average session volume which is 313210.0 shares. CUB had ended its last session trading at $43.89. Cubic Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CUB 52-week low price stands at $30.86 while its 52-week high price is $75.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cubic Corporation generated 94.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. Cubic Corporation has the potential to record 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is now rated as Hold. CapitalOne also rated ERF as Upgrade on September 27, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that ERF could surge by 89.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.12% to reach $13.59/share. It started the day trading at $1.55 and traded between $1.32 and $1.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERF’s 50-day SMA is 3.8152 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.0283. The stock has a high of $9.73 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.89%, as 7.63M CUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.45% of Enerplus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.11% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Enerplus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.